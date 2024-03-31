Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.13 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.700 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.79. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.59.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.46%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,350.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 305,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,156,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

