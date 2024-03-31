Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.30-9.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63-1.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.700 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Oxford Industries stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $96.79.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $404.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.28 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 3.86%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 70.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

