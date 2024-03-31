Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 704,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.47% of VNET Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VNET Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VNET Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 80,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in VNET Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,968 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VNET Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VNET Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNET. Bank of America raised VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.90 to $2.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.49. The stock has a market cap of $230.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of -0.29. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

