Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 4,355 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 139.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,347 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,820,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,697 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,597,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $823,267,000 after purchasing an additional 585,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $77,022,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $213.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.39 and a 200-day moving average of $195.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.32 and a 52 week high of $247.96.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $257.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.70 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com upgraded Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.25.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

