Pacer Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,882 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,437,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

ORI opened at $30.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.03 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 50.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Old Republic International news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,367. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $55,055.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,845 shares in the company, valued at $224,367. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

