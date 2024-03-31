Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IEX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.56.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $244.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $788.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.21%. IDEX’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

