Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.87 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858,033 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,870,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,954,000 after acquiring an additional 199,269 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,269,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in US Foods by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 109,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 55,554 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 1,398.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 93,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 87,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its holdings in US Foods by 62.8% during the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 527,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,936,000 after buying an additional 203,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at $7,802,423.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.42.

USFD opened at $53.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. US Foods Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.94.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 1.42%. On average, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

