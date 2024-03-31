Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 75.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,348 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P increased its position in CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,416,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 797,897 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

CBRE opened at $97.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.27. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,947,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.