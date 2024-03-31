Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 566 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 241.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

IFF stock opened at $85.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $97.49.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.