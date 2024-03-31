Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,343 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 762,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $124,351,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,087. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $1,635,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

WMS stock opened at $172.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 49.79% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 8.90%.

WMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Stephens increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

