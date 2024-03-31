Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 97.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $64.40 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This is an increase from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 113.69%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

