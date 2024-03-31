Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 9,413 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,413 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $120.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.59. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $231.42.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.