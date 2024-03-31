Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.73

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.60. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 1,700 shares.

Pacific Health Care Organization Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 million, a P/E ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.02.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, lien representation, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

