Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.30

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.82 ($0.04). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 698,946 shares.

Panther Metals Trading Up 8.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.02 million, a PE ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 22.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.31.

About Panther Metals

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

