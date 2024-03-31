Paragon Capital Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,437 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 141,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its position in Apple by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 18,624 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Apple by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,007 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,645,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $171.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $159.35 and a one year high of $199.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Barclays cut their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Apple to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.53.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

