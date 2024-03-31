Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Park Aerospace has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Park Aerospace Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PKE opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a market cap of $336.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $11.64 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKE. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 20,907.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.