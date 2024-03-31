Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $577,000 Stock Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lowered its stake in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,717 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.05% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 11.8% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,907,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,857,000 after acquiring an additional 837,166 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 13.0% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,862,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after acquiring an additional 558,869 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 21.2% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,596,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,075,000 after acquiring an additional 454,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 14.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 310,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 44,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FSCO stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. This is an increase from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

In other news, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $37,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

