Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,224 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total value of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,096. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of FANG opened at $198.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.46. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.41 and a 52 week high of $198.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $3.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.22%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $222.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.11.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

