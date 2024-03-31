Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 1,985 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHO. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.1664 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

