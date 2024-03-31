Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 457 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $992,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $16,077,000. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,868,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.69.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $282.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $284.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.58 and a 200-day moving average of $252.42. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

