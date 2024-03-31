PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of CNXN stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.81. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.55. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.66.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. PC Connection had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $696.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.51 million. Analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from PC Connection’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. PC Connection’s payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. 42.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also

