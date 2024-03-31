Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36. Perpetua Resources has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $266.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.30.

Insider Activity at Perpetua Resources

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perpetua Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

