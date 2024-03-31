Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.3% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $27.75 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.08, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

