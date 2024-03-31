PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTRB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1624 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from PGIM Total Return Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PTRB opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.76. PGIM Total Return Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $42.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTRB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Total Return Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 68,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period.

About PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

The PGIM Total Return Bond ETF (PTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks total return from an actively managed, core portfolio of global investment-grade and high-yield fixed income securities with a maturity of greater than one year. PTRB was launched on Dec 8, 2021 and is managed by PGIM.

