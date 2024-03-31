Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Acquired by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after buying an additional 3,121,732 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,147,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after acquiring an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $91.62 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45. The company has a market capitalization of $142.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total value of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,412,880.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

