PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINO) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, January 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, April 4th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

MINO stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average of $44.46. PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund has a 12-month low of $42.03 and a 12-month high of $46.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Municipal Income Opportunities Active Exchange-Traded Fund (MINO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily holds investment grade and high yield US municipal bonds across varying maturities. MINO was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by PIMCO.

