Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.13

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.13 and traded as high as $37.43. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 6,756 shares changing hands.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plumas Bancorp from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $216.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.70% and a net margin of 34.90%. The business had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Plumas Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Boigon sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.89, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

