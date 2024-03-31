Polar Capital Technology (LON:PCT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,532.73

Polar Capital Technology (LON:PCT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,532.73 ($32.01) and traded as high as GBX 3,007.29 ($38.00). Polar Capital Technology shares last traded at GBX 3,000 ($37.91), with a volume of 196,296 shares changing hands.

Polar Capital Technology Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of £3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 748.13 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,865.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,535.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

About Polar Capital Technology

(Get Free Report)

Polar Capital Technology Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector and other sectors which use technology like information, media, communications, environment, computing, healthcare, and renewable energy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.