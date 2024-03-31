Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shares of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $14.90. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 4,263 shares trading hands.

Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.

Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter.

Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend

About Potomac Bancshares

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Potomac Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.

