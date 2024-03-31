Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.89

Shares of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and traded as high as $14.90. Potomac Bancshares shares last traded at $14.90, with a volume of 4,263 shares trading hands.
Potomac Bancshares Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $61.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12.
Potomac Bancshares (OTCMKTS:PTBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.46 million for the quarter.
Potomac Bancshares Announces Dividend
About Potomac Bancshares
Potomac Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Charles Town that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD). It also provides personal loans, including new and used vehicle, home equity, unsecured home improvement and personal, retail equipment, and lot loans, as well as loans secured by CD, and home equity lines of credit; commercial loans for building or office purchases, commercial real estate and construction, and production and administrative equipment purchases; lines of credit; mortgage, commercial, term, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate, and agricultural loans; and credit and debit cards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Potomac Bancshares
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Potomac Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potomac Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.