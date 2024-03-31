Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $128.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.19. The firm has a market cap of $634.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $104.96 and a 1 year high of $184.82.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $145.60 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLPC. UBS Group AG raised its position in Preformed Line Products by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Preformed Line Products by 121.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Preformed Line Products by 764.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Preformed Line Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

