Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Down 0.2%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 3,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Progress Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Acquisition by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $483,000.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

