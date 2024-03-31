ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) to Issue Dividend of $1.14 on April 8th

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.1448 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.66.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 3.3 %

NYSEARCA BITO opened at $32.30 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $33.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,182.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

