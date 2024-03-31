ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.13

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.13 and traded as low as $12.48. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 13,764,295 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 318.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 5,556.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,057 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 49.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.