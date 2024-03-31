ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,653,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after buying an additional 225,142 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,182,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 69.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 123,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Price Performance

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $45.98 and a 12 month high of $89.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.27.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

