Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.25

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.25 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.25 ($0.04). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.25 ($0.04), with a volume of 1,470,563 shares trading hands.
Providence Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £34.84 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Providence Resources Company Profile
Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its principal project is the Barryroe project located in the North Celtic Sea Basin. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Providence Resources
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.