Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2842 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Stock Performance

NYSE PUK opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential

Prudential Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential by 23.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Prudential by 292.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.