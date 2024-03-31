Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2842 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.
Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 12.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.
Prudential Stock Performance
NYSE PUK opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Prudential
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.