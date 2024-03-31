Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for bluebird bio, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of bluebird bio in a report released on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.85). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for bluebird bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for bluebird bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded bluebird bio from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.87.

bluebird bio stock opened at $1.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $139.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 885.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $34,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

