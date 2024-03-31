Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Decreased by Zacks Research (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $98.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $99.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.24. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -208.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,445. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.