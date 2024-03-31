Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Insulet Co. Cut by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Insulet in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Insulet’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $6.23 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $7.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $214.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insulet from $163.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.33.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $171.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Insulet has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.73. Insulet had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 11,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $1,891,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,215.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 251.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Insulet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,680.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

