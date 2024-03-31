Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for TMC the metals company Inc. Increased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TMC the metals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for TMC the metals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for TMC the metals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMC opened at $1.43 on Friday. TMC the metals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

In related news, CFO Craig Shesky sold 233,424 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total transaction of $375,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 947,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,059.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in TMC the metals by 442.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 4,420,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in TMC the metals by 5,685.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the last quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 796,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 506,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 9.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 490,000 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

