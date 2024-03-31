Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Surgery Partners, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Surgery Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Surgery Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $29.83 on Friday. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.30 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.24.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $735.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $143,796.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,795.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Surgery Partners news, insider Marissa Brittenham sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $52,203.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,656.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $143,796.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,656,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,774 shares of company stock valued at $608,352 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

