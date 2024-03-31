Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Spire Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SR)

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spire in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Spire’s current full-year earnings is $4.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Spire’s FY2026 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Spire Stock Up 1.3 %

SR opened at $61.37 on Friday. Spire has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.69.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.88 million. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Spire by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 374,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after purchasing an additional 61,564 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 64,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spire

In related news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of Spire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $73,223.82. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,423.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Spire’s payout ratio is 81.40%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

See Also

