QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,717,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,296,273,000 after acquiring an additional 483,390 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after acquiring an additional 549,861 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566,978 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,042,933 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,147,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,546 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $169.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $177.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

