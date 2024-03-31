Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $164.81

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 164.81 ($2.08) and traded as low as GBX 160 ($2.02). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 167.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 29,094 shares.

Quartix Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 172.27 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.48. The stock has a market cap of £81.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,375.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Quartix Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Quartix Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Quartix Technologies

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

In other Quartix Technologies news, insider Andrew John Walters bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.25) per share, with a total value of £356,000 ($449,892.58). Corporate insiders own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

