RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDNT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on RadNet from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on RadNet in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.75.

Get RadNet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RDNT

RadNet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $48.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. RadNet has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $49.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,431.78 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.23.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $420.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.11 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 0.19%. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RadNet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RadNet by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RadNet

(Get Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.