Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Receives $12.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RLYB. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rallybio in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Rallybio from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rallybio from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Rallybio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Rallybio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rallybio by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 722,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rallybio by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Rallybio by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 783,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 381,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rallybio by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 129,611 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLYB opened at $1.85 on Thursday. Rallybio has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $9.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of -1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

