Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $13.97. Rand Capital shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 914 shares changing hands.

Rand Capital Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.44. The company has a current ratio of 23.73, a quick ratio of 23.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 88.95%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter.

Rand Capital Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Rand Capital

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Rand Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 39.53%.

In other news, Director Benjamin E. Godley bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $27,411.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in subordinated debt with warrants or preferred equity and venture capital investments. Within private equity, the firm specializing in capital growth and lower middle market investments. Within venture capital, it specializing in early to late-stage private businesses.

