Raymond James & Associates Acquires 129,162 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 76.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $29,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,986,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,934,000 after purchasing an additional 832,388 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,670,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after buying an additional 891,343 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,483,000 after buying an additional 306,394 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,013,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,515,000 after acquiring an additional 56,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SPGP stock opened at $106.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $106.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.