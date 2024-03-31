Raymond James & Associates Acquires 31,771 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,771 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 5.16% of JPMorgan Active Value ETF worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,604,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after acquiring an additional 810,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,639,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,554,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 117.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 284,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,559,000 after acquiring an additional 153,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,764,000.

NYSEARCA:JAVA opened at $59.89 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.24 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.80.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

