Raymond James & Associates Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,856 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $28,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $94.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.79. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $63.80 and a one year high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

